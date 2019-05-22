The school year is coming to a close, but before it ends, we made one more school trip to Conway and Ellen Smith Elementary.

We asked a selected group of second graders: “What was the best book you read this year?”

"My name is Spencer and my favorite book is There is A Bird On My Head."

"My name is Alexis and my favorite book is Captain Awesome."

"My Name is Jackson and my favorite book is the Legend of Rock Paper Scissors."

"My name is Brooklyn and my favorite book is Charlie and the baby."

"My name is Harold and my favorite book is Dogman call of the Wild."

"My name is Lawrence and my favorite book is Elden World."

"My name is Roberto and my favorite book is DogMan Call of the Wild."

"Hi my name is Moira and my favorite book is Grandma Loves Me."

"Hi my name is Alex and my favorite book is Punished."

"Hi my name is Amber and my favorite book is Dogman Lord of the Fleas."

And Craig O’Neill’s favorite book is one he plans to write about how Summitt Church in Conway provided backpacks to hungry children at Ellen Smith Elementary. Also in his book is the idea that on Thursdays, the Soul Food café of Conway would come and fill them with food so that the hungry kids would have food over the weekend.

Another example of a community working to improve education.

