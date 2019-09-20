LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The sixth Reading Roadtrip of the fall semester took me to one of the most successful charter schools in Little Rock--the Little Rock Preparatory Academy.

It’s a school with small class sizes, allowing for more individual intervention in case a student starts struggling.

You may wonder how the roadtrip enters the picture when you hear the title of the book: “Potato Pants.”

It’s the story of a young potato, excited about a sale on potato pants, until he runs into an intimidating eggplant.

Strange as it may seem, it’s the perfect story for kids with a conflict. It speaks to forgiveness and making friends out of perceived enemies.

Parents of kindergartners through second-graders at Little Rock Preparatory Academy received a copy of "Potato Pants.”

The book read today was a gift from another successful school, Pulaski Academy.

RELATED: On 'My Side of the Mountain' lies Mayflower, Arkansas

RELATED: A talking mouse takes over the Otter Creek Elementary Library