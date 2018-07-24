Summer reading clubs for kids are coming to a close this week. Next week, however, at all those libraries that have become stops on the Reading Roadtrip, there have been new beginnings.

Kids of all ages have taken the lifetime reader pledge and now sport blue wristbands as symbols of a commitment to becoming a lifetime reader.

Monday, July 23, kids at the Terry Library joined in. Terry is at the epicenter of learning in west Little Rock. Six major, private and public elementary schools converge at Terry Library.

It’s another way of saying the summer reading program is essential to the area.

Tomorrow, we head to southwest Little Rock to the Dee Brown Library. Come share a story at 10:30 a.m.

