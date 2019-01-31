Royalty joined Craig O’Neill on the Reading Roadtrip. Amelia Lisowe, Little Miss Arkansas, was Craig’s guest reader.

Two groups of four and five year olds in the Bryant Pre-K program got to hear her read “Bernie the One Eyed Dog.”

Amelia’s only in the second grade, but reads on a fifth grade level, and has already had experience in her young life, reading to younger kids.

Teachers have shared with Craig the value of having older kids read to younger ones because it quickly connects. When the little ones see the not so little ones reading easily, it’s inspirational. It’s a form of positive peer pressure that makes for better readers.

Part two of our big day, was another dramatic interpretive reading of “The Wonky Donky.”

No book read aloud is ever wasted. Each has its own hidden benefit.

On the surface, “The Wonky Donky,” seems like nonsense. But, again educators advise us that words on a page, when sounded out, help accelerate a child’s reading ability. There is no better sound to word to story right now than “The Wonky Donky.”

Up next, we head to Watson Chapel.