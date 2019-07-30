Lake Nixon has been around for over 60 years. But, for 50 of those years, it has been a summer day camp for kids sponsored by the Second Baptist Church.

Their anniversary is this Saturday, August 3. And the Reading Road Trip helped kick off the celebration.

In an air-conditioned playroom, (thank goodness), 5 and 6-year-olds heard two books, I Don’t Want to Be A frog and The Interrupting Chicken.

These were both examples of how anything can happen in a book.

A wolf and a frog can have an existential conversation and a daddy chicken (okay, rooster) and his son can bond over a bedtime story.

RELATED: Reading program implemented by Little Rock mayor shows success among kids

The chicken story was read by Craig’s daughter Abby, who is a programmer at the Hillary Clinton Children’s Library.

With school just two weeks away, the laughter and joy brought on by books was good to hear. Who knows, maybe it’ll help absorb any anxiety young kids may have as they move into the 1st and 2nd grades.

The bottom line: fun was had by all.

Oh, and Happy Anniversary Lake Nixon.