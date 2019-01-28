Bernie the One Eyed Dog Is a heartwarming children’s book written by Sally Kurjan. She lives in Ohio but is from Heber Springs, Arkansas.

She used the story of her one-eyed dog, Bernie, as the inspiration for a story all about acceptance and understanding. Turns out, Sally’s book is perfect for what is going on at Southside Elementary in Cabot.

It’s “Kindness Week” and teachers in all grades have special projects, games and surprises planned for students. The whole point obviously, is to develop an environment of inclusion.

There is no better way to launch it than with a good story, and Bernie is the perfect one to teach it.