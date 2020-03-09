THV11's Craig O'Neill searches for Best Children's Book of 2020

THV11 has joined with the Arkansas State Library Association and the State Department of Education in the search for the Diamond Award Winner of 2019 through 2021.

Because of the pandemic, the award search had to get postponed until fall.

There are 12 finalists and beginning September 14 through the 18, kids in grades kindergarten through third will vote on their favorites.

Teachers in Arkansas schools will handle the voting and the winner will be named September 25.

But in order to vote a child has to have read or have read to them three of the 12 finalists.

This is where we come in. There will be a virtual reading of the 12 finalists, with an eye on having them all available for viewing by September 5.

That gives teachers and students plenty of time to listen and enjoy the 12 finalists.

Whether a teacher is in the classroom or kids are studying online, the books are available.

Here are the 12 finalists... ENJOY!

Arkansas Diamond Primary Award

2019 - 2020 Reading List

Yosemite Conservancy 2017 ages 4-8 years ISBN 9781930238732 $15.29

Choldenko, Gennifer. Dad and the Dinosaur Penguin Young Readers Group 2017 Ages 5-8 years ISBN 9780399243530 $17.60 Lexile AD560L

Cline-Ransome, Lesa. Before She Was Harriet Holiday House 2017 ages 4-7 years ISBN 9780823420476 $17.23

Crimi, Carolyn. There Might Be Lobsters Candlewick Press 2017 ages 3-7 years ISBN 9780763675424 $15.29

Daywalt, Drew. Legend of Rock, Paper, Scissors, The HarperCollins Publishers 2017 ages 4-8 years ISBN 9780062438898 $16.14 Lexile AD670L

Eaton, Jason Carter. Great, Now We’ve Got Barbarians! Candlewick Press 2017 ages 4-8 years ISBN 9780763668273 $14.57

Gerstein, Mordicai. Boy and the Whale, The Roaring Book Press 2017 ages 4-7 years ISBN 9781626725058 $17.60

Guglielmo, Amy. Pocket Full of Colors Atheneum Books for Young Readers 2017 ages 4-8 years ISBN 9781481461313 $16.19 Lexile 790L

Kelley, Gerald. Please Please the Bees Whitman, Albert & Company 2017 ages 4-8 years ISBN 9780807551837 $15.75 Lexile 510L

Meisel, Paul. My Awesome Summer by P. Mantis Holiday House 2018 ages 4-8 years ISBN 9780823440061 $7.99 (Paperback)

Polacco, Patricia. Remembering Vera Simon & Schuster/ Paula Wiseman Books 2017 ages 4-8 years ISBN 9781481442275 $16.19

Reynolds, Aaron. Creepy Pair of Underwear! Simon & Schuster Books For Young Readers ages 4-8 years ISBN 9781442402980 $15.29