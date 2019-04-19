The faces that match the phases of the Reading Roadtrip tell us so much about the wide range of emotions kids encounter everyday in school.

There’s phase one of every roadtrip. It’s the “getting everybody loose and in a good mood phase.” The smiles and laughter are good indicators of success and are always so welcome.

But, it’s phase two where the expressions really get interesting. That’s the reading phase. It's here that you get more reflective, thoughtful expressions. This is where you gotta believe the kids are “figuring it all out.” They’re putting themselves in the story, learning empathy and establishing emotional intelligence.

And here, the expressions aren’t as obvious as in phase one. Only during the question and answer phase do you get a true indication of whether or not you’ve captured their imaginations.

This is where hope comes to the surface that you’ve done a good enough job; that they’ll want to learn more and choose a book on their own and read.

Testing continues next week at Warren Dupree for the upper grades. As one educator told me - our job is not to give them the answers, but to teach them to ask the right questions.