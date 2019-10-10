CONWAY, Ark. — It was the opening day of the book fair at Woodrow Cummins in Conway.

On the same day, they had pumpkins dressed as the kids' favorite characters in books.

"A Book With No Pictures" was the choice read of the day. After all, these are third graders. They're outgrowing books with pictures.

This book is all about wordplay and third-graders loved it.

When we got their teachers involved to read the goofy words in the book, the library exploded!

It was so successful that we had a Reading Roadtrip first--the kids wanted me to read the book again!

So we did just that, and we let the students read the goofy words the second time around.

Fun was had by all, and after they left, I had to shop the book fair and got a book for tomorrow's read back in Conway at Florence Mattison--"Squirrels Who Squabbled."

