LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Pain and swelling, if you suffer from those two symptoms, you'd better put on the gown.

Tanie Green did just that. And it's changed her life.

Two years ago, Green couldn't believe how bad her legs had gotten.

"Whenever I would go home, the swelling was so bad," Green said. "I just wanted to sit with them propped up. They hurt, constant throbbing, burning."

But she had a leg up on others. She works in a doctor's office, and he was able to diagnose her from what he saw.

"I was havin' blood clots, superficial blood clots," Green said.

He referred her to CHI St. Vincent cardiologist Yalcin Hacioglu, Dr. H.

"He actually listened and acted like he was concerned. I mean, he did get me help for what was goin' on," Green said.

She had chronic veinous insufficiency (CVI).

The valves of the veins fail and we have leakage or backflow of the blood," Dr. Hacioglu said.

That's what caused her swelling, pain and discoloration of the ankles. She had it in both legs. It gets worse in the summer.

"Because of the heat the veins expand and the leakage gets worse," Dr. Hacioglu said.

Dr. H performed a procedure on Green's left leg last year and her right leg this year.

"I had it done on a Wednesday, went back to work on Thursday," Green said.

Now, she is prescribed exercise to keep the condition under control.

"Keep walking, that definitely helps your veins' circulation," Dr. H. said.

She now wears support stockings that keep the swelling under control.

"It's really changed my life," Green said.

