LITTLE ROCK, Ark — With the threat of the coronavirus, a lot of people don't want to leave their home.

"This is unprecedented," said Dr. Morris Kelley an Interventional Cardiologist at CHI-St. Vincent. "We're kind of learning as we go."

If you're one of those people, and you still need to see a doctor, you may be in luck.

"It's amazing how we're able to do that and almost conduct a house call to the patient," Kelley said.

Dr. Kelley is concerned that people who may be having a heart attack or stroke aren't reaching out for help.

Heart disease is the leading cause of death in Arkansas.

"We definitely don't want to ignore those patients," he added.

If you have a sudden onset of chest pain, call 911. If it's mild, you should talk to your physician about being seen by a cardiologist virtually.

Doctors are asking you to do some home monitoring if possible as well.

"They can check their heart rate," he explained, "blood pressure, some have a pulse machine and give us that information."

Knowing this vital information will keep you safe in sometimes scary times.

"Patients still need to have the BP checked, their diabetes monitored. We're just making sure that on top of the virus we're maintaining and keeping those patients safe," he said.

