The warning signs of colon cancer and who should get checked via colonoscopy

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A new year is a great chance to put a new focus on your health. For men, one of the most important check-ups can also be one of the most uncomfortable.

We are taking a look at the warning signs of colon cancer and who should get checked.

Party's over. Now the topic becomes resolutions. Here's one we bet you haven't thought of: a colonoscopy.

Yep, a colonoscopy — and here's why:

“Colorectal cancer is ranked probably the third leading cancer and growing in the United States,” Dr. Patrick Szeto of CHI St. Vincent firmly believes high risk patients should seriously consider this. “Patients that are considered high risk have a family history of colon cancer or they have some genetic component.

Or, if you haven't had one yet remember:

“For the average risk population, the starting time is between 45 to 50 years old,” Dr. Szeto said. "But not really anymore."

Dr. Szeto knows colon cancer can happen any age. It can sneak up on you.

“Most colon cancers — they're silent,” Dr. Szeto said.



He also warns against waiting for obvious symptoms.

“Changes in bowel habits, bleeding, weight loss,” he said.

If you get those, it may be too late.



The doctor is asked all the time about the Cologuard kits you use at home and send off.

“Getting a positive Cologuard will warrant a second step which is getting a colonoscopy,” Dr. Szeto said. “The goal of the screening is to catch these cancers early in the early stages where we can remove it endoscopically.”