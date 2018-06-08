LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - Nicole Kaemerling is fit and healthy. There are no visual clues as to what recently happened to her.

"While I was in the shower, all of a sudden, I started having the crushing chest pain," she said.

She and her husband, a doctor, knew the symptoms He drove Nicole to the hospital, and all the way there she was skeptical

"I kept thinking these are heart attack symptoms, but I don't have any risk factors for a heart attack," she said.

On the ER gurney under the light in physical distress, she was still cool until the defibrillator pads came out.

"That scared me more than anything," she said. "That's when it really hit home that you know this could be serious."

It was serious. It was definitely a heart attack.

"She developed a sudden clog in one of the main arteries that supplies the heart," interventional cardiologist Aravind Rao said.

He normally would've put in a splint, but her arteries were too small. But they promptly corrected her problem, because time is muscle.

"We have a St Vincent goal of taking care of every heart attack patient in less than 60 minutes," Dr. Rao said.

Now on blood thinners, she's rapidly improving

"Her heart function on her last test was back to normal," Dr. Rao said.

The whole ordeal caught Kaemerling off guard.

"I mean if someone would've said at 51 you're gonna have a heart attack, I would've laughed at them," she said.

Taking a look back, both doctor and patient agree, that while her dedication to good health couldn't prevent her attack, her personal education saved her time that saved her life

"I think that's the biggest factor, people just wait," Dr. Rao said.

Education is huge in situations like this and a lack of knowledge can be the difference in life and death.

© 2018 KTHV