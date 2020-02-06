LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — In the 12 weeks, COVID-19 has commanded our attention and healthcare professionals have also continued to deal with other issues.

The pandemic has not affected the CHI St. Vincent Wound Care Center.

“We have remained open the entire time,” said David Dean, Medical Director of the CHI St. Vincent Wound Care Center.

They are the ones treating those sores that won't heal.

“Most of the wounds we see come to us about a month after first appearing,” Dean said.

But that's too long to take a seat.

“So if you've had a wound more than seven to ten days and its worsening, you need to be in the wound center,” Dean said.

Did you get that? Don't let COVID-19 be the reason you get worse. The wound center is helping fight the virus in its own way.

“We keep people out of the ER and out of the hospital admission by close monitoring acute care,” Dean said.

The buildings themselves are examples of social distancing. The wound center is separate from the main hospital, which is two parking lots away. Or, if you are still not comfortable, there's telemedicine.

“Virtual visits haven’t replaced what we're doing, but they certainly made it safer for the people that are coming in that are on a positive trajectory,” Dean said.

But if your problem is headed the other way?

“But somebody worsening, there's no substitute for laying your eyes on the patient, touching the patient, examining,” Dean said.

Just know, the wound center and all its resources are available and safe. If diabetes or some other complication has caused that place on you, there is a place ready.

“We can go over all the things that contribute to healing a wound,” Dean said.

Dr. Dean also wanted to convey to you that if you've got a problem that needs attention, you don't even need a referral, you can call the CHI St. Vincent Wound Center directly at 501-552-2660.

