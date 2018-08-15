LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - What is the biggest misconception women have when it comes to women’s health issues?

We put that question to Doctor Shelly Gibbs of the CHI Women’s Clinic.

Her answer? That a woman’s need to know can get in her way. We all know that in our culture women take better care of themselves. But, in their effort to learn more about her health, if she doesn’t get all the answers she tends to think her healthcare inadequate, when actually, if she takes more time with her doctor, she can gain confidence. It backs up recent study of malpractice cases.

That competent doctors were getting sued, not because they weren’t good at what they did, but because they didn’t take time to connect with their patients.

This works both ways. Part of it is on the doctor, and part of it on the patient, looking to be better informed; to improve her health awareness.

With that in mind, watch for Dr. Gibbs story on “Wear the Gowns,” coming Monday, August 20.

