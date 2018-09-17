We all know how bad smoking can be for your health. But quitting is easier said than done.

One woman is finally kicking the habit after 35 years of smoking. She's doing it with help from a local hospital.

CHI St. Vincent has partnered with the American Lung Association to support people who want to quit smoking. The program is called Freedom From Smoking.

"I was probably smokin', at my worst, almost two packs a day," Tracy Ferguson, 52, said.

She got started early.

"I was probably about 12 sneakin' cigarettes from my mother," Ferguson said.

CHI St. Vincent began offering the 8-week program in January. The support group offers help and support for those trying to quit.

Nurse practitioner Shannon Hoey explains why the evidence supports the aim of the program.

"Evidence shows us that people who go through a support group are twice as likely to quit and stay quit, compared to somebody who tries to do it on their own," Hoey said.

Hoey also said that the program is best-suited for people who are willing to quit.

Quitting smoking is associated with many health improvements, some of which show up instantaneously.

