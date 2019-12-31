NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A group called Celebrate Recovery helps people overcome harmful behaviors like dependency on alcohol and drugs.

A big part of their support is providing a safe space for people to celebrate holidays.

“I myself is a person who’s in recovery, and often times New Year's Eve was one of the times of year that I would act out the most,” Recovery Pastor Layne Mason said.

Every Tuesday Pastor Layne Mason leads the Celebrate Recovery group, and this week’s session will be a little more festive.

“Each New Year’s Eve we want to provide a safe alternative to normal New Year’s celebrations,” Mason said.

Doors will be open at their headquarters, First Assembly North Little Rock, to any individual or family who wants to join in.

“They can ensure that there’s not going to be alcohol served, and a place where they can be around other people that are in the same situation,” Mason said.

It's a time to celebrate how far they've come.

If you show up for the dinner, it’s $4 for adults and $2 for children.

“5:30 we’ll have dinner, then at 6:45 we’ll have the large group, which is the worship and a teaching, then at 7:45 we’ll go into our open share groups like we always do,” Mason said.

You can also arrive at 8:30 p.m. when New Year’s Eve festivities kickoff.

“The whole building will be open for people to come and just spend a sober time,” Mason said.

It’s the only New Year's Eve event for people in recovery in the area that organizers know of.

“We’ve been doing this for about five years now,” Mason said.

People have come to rely on the safe space.

“One year we didn’t do this event and we heard a lot of negative feedback. People love to come because it’s just a very festive atmosphere,” Mason said.

This year they expect to see over 300 people.

“We’ll be ringing in the New Year in a safe, sober, and sane way,” Mason said.

At the event, they'll be showing a movie called Overcomer, and a kids movie will also be showing.

You can find more information on Celebrate Recovery here: http://www.firstnlr.com/celebrate-recovery

If you’re planning to have New Year’s Eve festivities at home and want to keep them alcohol-free, you can create ‘mocktails’ and still have sober fun.