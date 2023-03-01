Red Cross responds to tornado damage across Arkansas

The American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas are conducting disaster assessments in Jessieville, Montrose, and De Witt following tornado damage on Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARKANSAS, USA — The American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas are working to conduct disaster assessments in Jessieville, Montrose, and De Witt following strong storms, high winds, and tornado damage that occurred on Monday.

Those affected will receive assistance from the Red Cross, including necessities such as shelter, food, and clothing, along with providing mental health, health, and spiritual care assistance.

“Our disaster assessment teams are working to determine the extent of the damage in the affected areas,” said Mike Ingram, Senior Disaster Program Manager. “We are also working closely with local emergency management officials to coordinate on needs of the local community.”

Anyone who needs assistance as a result of the tornado and storm damage has been urged to call 1-800-Red-Cross.