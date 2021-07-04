Representative French Hill hosting veterans job fair in Sherwood

Congressman French Hill hopes to fill some job openings on Wednesday, April 7 by hosting a job fair in Sherwood, specifically for veterans.

SHERWOOD, Ark. — As we ease out of this pandemic, the economy is opening up, and that means more jobs available.

Congressman French Hill hopes to fill some of those open positions Wednesday, April 7 by hosting a job fair in Sherwood, specifically for veterans.

After a tough year, he hopes to get some of our nation's heroes back on their feet.

"Well if you were in the hospitality business or if you were trying to start a new career or expand your career it's been fairly challenging," Representative Hill said.

As travel, entertainment, hospitality and other hard-hit industries start to recover, Representative Hill said there is hope.

"I really think a lot of those occupations will continue to grow faster in April, May, June, July as the vaccine rolls out and I know we're all looking forward to that," he said.

As companies start to re-hire and add positions, Hill wants to make sure they don't overlook the many Arkansans who have served in the military. The job fair is in conjunction with the state's Department of Veterans Affairs.

"They pick up many important skills in the military that are directly connected in the need in demand jobs, but sometimes they just don't know how to navigate the civilian job sector — and in my view — online job posting boards make it tougher," he said.

Sixty companies from various industries will be on-hand for the job fair, including Amazon, Simmons Bank and Caterpillar.

"Our military veterans bring tremendous organization skills and specific job skills to the market and this is a great way for them to showcase," Representative Hill said.

The job fair will be located at Sherwood Forest on West Maryland. There is no

need to RSVP, but remember to bring your resume.