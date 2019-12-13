LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Salvation Army of Central Arkansas is behind on red kettle donations this year because of a late start to the Christmas season.

Dropping money in that red kettle is an easy way to give back during the holidays. But this year, bell ringer Amanda Lewis said the Salvation Army of Central Arkansas hasn't received as many donations as years past.

"We're $76,000 behind on funds," Lewis said.

She said now there is a big push to encourage everyone to give.

"During this time, we're at several different locations, Kroger's, Walmart's and Hobby Lobby," Lewis said.

Director of Development William Tollett said part of the reason they are behind this year is Thanksgiving was a week later than it was last year. Most stores only allow bell ringers to start ringing the day after Thanksgiving.

"That threw us immediately behind about $60,000 dollars," Lewis said.

So far, the Salvation Army of Central Arkansas has raised $150,000 dollars. But the goal is to raise close to $350,000.

"I believe we'll make our goal. It's just encouraging people when they go shopping to stop by the kettle," Tollett said.

And this year, you can also donate with your phone.

"They can give through apple pay, they can give through google pay just by scanning the object on our sign there," he said.

You have until Christmas Eve to drop a donation in a bucket. You can also make a donation at anytime here.

