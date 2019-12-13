LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Over 2,000 children have been signed up for The Salvation Army of Central Arkansas’ Angel Tree program, but 200 of those Angels have yet to be adopted, and 600 have not yet been returned.

“We still have 200 Angels yet to be adopted,” said Salvation Army of Central Arkansas area commander Capt. Jamie Spalding. “We want to make sure that every child in need has a very merry Christmas. Adopting an Angel will go a long way towards fulfilling that child’s wishes.”

The deadline for adoption was Wednesday, Dec. 11. They may drop off their items at any of the malls, Walmart stores, Target in West Little Rock, the downtown location, or the Distribution center located at 4301 Pratt Remmel Road, Little Rock.

RELATED: Salvation Army of central Arkansas almost $80k behind on red kettle donations

The Angel Tree program helps provide new toys and clothes for children of families in need through the support of donors. According to the organization, “Once a child has been registered as an ‘Angel,’ The Salvation Army makes a promise to provide Christmas for that child. This promise includes a variety of gifts for each child. In order to accomplish this, The Salvation Army depends on the generosity of individual donors, corporations and organizations.”

Last year, more than 3,000 children in Central Arkansas had their wishes fulfilled.

There are several Angel Tree locations where people can see the trees and choose a child, or children, to buy gifts for:

McCain Mall

Park Plaza Mall

The Outlets of Little Rock

Walmarts

Target in West Little Rock

“The Salvation Army is grateful for the community and community partners. Because of their generosity, we can serve residents in need at Christmas and throughout the year with our social service programs,” said Capt. Jamie Spalding, Area Commander.

RELATED: Where and how to donate to the Salvation Army this holiday season

RELATED: The Salvation Army needs your help this holiday season