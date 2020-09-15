Salvation Army could see 50% drop in money raised this holiday season

With less people going into stores and instead shopping online, the organization is worried less people will donate to their red kettle program.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Salvation Army of Central Arkansas is seeing a big increase in people who need help during the pandemic and is already planning for how it is going to raise money for the holiday season.

Since the start of this pandemic, the Salvation Army of Central Arkansas has seen increases of up to 200 percent in people looking for help.

"Meeting our financial goal is a big concern right now," Major Bill Mockabee said.

With fewer people going into stores and carrying cash, Mockabee said Salvation Army nationwide could see a 50 percent drop in money raised this holiday season.

The organization is also waiting to hear back from national partners if they will even let them ring since some stores only allow customers to go through one door.

"In some locations throughout the Salvation Army USA, they're going to be starting to ring kettles at the end of this month," Mockabee said.

We won't see bell ringers at local stories and Hobby Lobby until the beginning of November here in Arkansas.

Mockabee is also looking for local businesses who are interested in having customers round up their change to the next dollar and donate that.

“On top of that, most people are looking now to shop online and not going to actual brick and mortar stores. We have less opportunity than we have in the past with our actual bell ringing opportunity because of COVID," he said.

Last week was the first-week families could register online to be a part of the Angel Tree program. Close to 400 families in central Arkansas have already applied.

"Just to give you some perspective, last year, we helped just over 674 families. We are totally operating on faith here our community will come around us and support this cause," Major Stephanie Mockabee said.

Major Stephanie Mockabee said people will be able to virtually buy gifts this year for kids. She also has created an Amazon Wishlist that will make it safe and easy to send gifts.

"Starting October 5, donors will be able to go and apply for a specific angel online," she said.

She said many of the people that give every year, are the same people asking for help for the first time.

"We want to make ourselves available, though people may not be going out as often this year, the need doesn't go away. It's very important to us to be the reminder," she said.