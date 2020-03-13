LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Scallions Owner Chip Meadows said he knows most of the people who eat at his restaurant, and most of them are families.

Scallions restaurant is located on Kavanaugh in Little Rock. It has been there since the 1980's. Chip and his wife took over ownership five years ago.

After he heard the coronavirus was on Arkansas's doorstep, he decided to take action.

"We had a staff briefing, and we thought they're still going to be hungry. They are still going to want some tasty, nutritious food. What can we do to help this," said Meadows.

His answer was a food delivery service.

"We'll prepare it and bring it to them, so we are just expanding what we already do," he said.

Meadows hasn't noticed a change in people attending his restaurant, but he has had some catering reservations canceled.

"They don't want to stay home. They don't want to be quarantined. They don't want to take these measures. We just want to give them some sort of normalcy while they get through it," said Meadows.

