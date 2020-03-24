LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Methodist Family Health is asking Arkansans to send notes, letters, or cards to children in residential programs in order to spread a little joy.

“Do you remember getting a letter in the mail that was all yours?” asked Kelli Reep, director of communications with Methodist Family Health. “Or a birthday card, a note from a friend, a magazine clipping from your family? Remember the grin you got when seeing that envelope in their handwriting? That’s what we want our kids to experience, especially during this COVID-19 event.”

Sending a postcard, greeting card, note, or letter to any of these children is a simple way to share with someone during this COVID-19 event.

"Whether it's a letter on notebook paper, a postcard from the post office, a hand-drawn picture from your child, or a card saying, ‘You are the best, and I believe in you,’ your sentiment will bring a lot of light to children in our care who are abandoned, abused, neglected and managing psychiatric, behavioral, emotional and spiritual issues,” Reep said.

You can send your mail to any of the addresses below:

Boys or girls ages 4 to 17 in the acute unit at Methodist Behavioral Hospital, 1601 Murphy Drive, Maumelle, Arkansas 72113

Boys ages 4 to 11 in the subacute unit at Methodist Behavioral Hospital, 1601 Murphy Drive, Maumelle, Arkansas 72113

Boys ages 6 to 17 in the subacute unit at Dacus Psychiatric Residential Treatment Center at 211 W. Church St., Bono, Arkansas 72416

Boys and girls ages 6 to 17 in the subacute unit at Little Rock Psychiatric Residential Treatment Center at 2002 S. Fillmore St., Little Rock, Arkansas 72204

Boys and girls ages infant to 12 in the Arkansas CARES program at 2002 S. Fillmore St., Little Rock, AR 72204

Moms in the Arkansas CARES program at 2002 S. Fillmore St., Little Rock, Arkansas 72204

Girls ages 12 to 18 in the therapeutic group home at Helena-West Helena at 471 Phillips Rd. 251, Lexa, Arkansas 72355

Boys ages 12 to 18 in the therapeutic group home in Little Rock at 2002 S. Fillmore St., Little Rock, Arkansas 72204

Boys ages 12 to 18 in the therapeutic group home in Magnolia at 211 N. Pecan, Magnolia, Arkansas 71753

