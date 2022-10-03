The Shamrock Shuffle becomes first 5K race to benefit Ronald McDonald House

A 5K this Saturday is aiming to raise money to keep the Ronald McDonald House's mission on track.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Ronald McDonald House helps people in need during times of crisis, but it wouldn't be possible without community support. A 5K this Saturday aims at raising money to keep their mission on track.

The 5K Fun Run/Walk is called the Shamrock Shuffle and it’s the first ever race that will benefit the Ronald McDonald House.

With the little rock marathon just a week past, those who organized the event say it’s the perfect time to keep people running and it doesn't matter your age or skill level to lace up those running shoes.

"So many people don't know about the house until they're in crisis and they need help," Michelle Rupp with the Red Shoe Crew said.

That's why Rupp said fundraisers, like the Shamrock Shuffle 5K are so important to the organization.

The race is the first of its kind for the house. The Red Shoe Crew, the funding arm of Ronald McDonald, came up with the idea because they wanted a signature event that could keep people involved with the house.

"We wanted to take over, but we thought let’s put a spin on it and do it with St. Patrick’s Day,” Rupp said. “There aren't any St. Patrick’s Day races around Central Arkansas and so it just it seemed like a natural fit."

Rock City Running is lending a hand to Red Shoe Crew with the race. They found the route plan and helped with all the need to know details, but more than that, they're letting people know that anyone can participate.

"My first 5K I did it after I had only been running for a couple weeks. My friend said if you're gonna make me run then we're going to race," Annette Blanton with Rock City Running said.

Blanton started as a newbie and now she's finished nearly 200 marathons. She said the benefits aren't only in physical health but mental health too.

"Good for your heart, muscles and good for your joints,” Blanton said. “It's not even just the endorphins. That's important, but it's just your happy time for you or if you run with friends, which I do, it's my very happy social time."

Registration is open through Thursday on the Ronald McDonald website, but if you miss that, you can register in person at Rock City Running on Friday or Saturday the morning of the race.

Registration Costs:

Thursday: $35

Friday and Saturday: $40