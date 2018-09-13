A handful of local veterans are getting involved in the response to Hurricane Florence.

The first volunteers from Sheep Dog Impact Assistance will depart Friday, while a larger group will head toward the Carolinas on Monday, Sept. 17.

“We see this as probably one of the most rewarding things that we do, because we’re helping the community,” said Jeff Watts, chapter commander for the Central Arkansas Chapter of SDIA.

“Some cases, this is their worst day, because they’ve lost everything. So, we’re in there, helping them to start the transition. We can’t go in there and fix everything, we’re not long-term care, we’re that immediate impact. But also, the (volunteers) we take with us are rewarded as well, so it’s a win-win for both the provider and the ones that we help.”

SDIA was founded in Rogers in 2010 as the result of a veteran’s experience taking supplies to the Gulf Coast after Hurricane Katrina. Its members are veterans or first responders who want another way to impact their communities.

Watts, who served in the Army in the era of Operation Desert Storm, said he first joined the organization in 2013. His first experience was disaster relief was the tornado that destroyed Moore, Oklahoma.

“That was an eye-opener,” he recalled Wednesday. “Just the devastation. The F-5 came through. That was the turning point when I realized this is something that I could sink my teeth into.”

Watts has deployed to several disasters since then. He said he instantly saw how his old Army skills translated to disaster relief. “Ramping up for it. Just logistics, getting people to rally points,” he said. “Everything that you start from Basic learning, getting people places, and things going in the direction toward the objective, it starts from that.”

Watts will leave Arkansas Friday to meet up with the SDIA chapter in western North Carolina. They will assess the immediate damage from the storm and update the main wave of volunteers about infrastructure challenges and the needs of the residents.

Watts said working with other Sheep Dogs is easy because they all speak a similar language. “It makes, when you get on the ground in a high-stress situation, in a dangerous environment, makes it easier,” he explained, “because people have been there, they’ve got the experiences, they’ve got that training to fall back on.”

Watts said debris removal, given the amount of rain forecast for the area, will be a primary task for the volunteers. He said that in past missions he has done everything from sawing fallen trees to unloading bags of pet food at an animal shelter; anything he can do in his limited time away from his family and job. But he said the volunteers prefer being as active as possible.

“We go in, we tell everybody to prepare to camp and prepare to get dirty,” he mentioned. “So, we’ll go in with tents and sleeping bags, cause there’s no guarantee that we’ll be sleeping inside.”

Watts did not know yet how many volunteers from central Arkansas will travel with him.

“We’ve started talking to our people,” he stated, “and saying, ‘okay, who can go? Who can get off work?’ And people are in that mode now, and trying to get time off from work and trying to take care of family. Trying to figure all these things out at home so we can concentrate on the mission next week.”

Volunteers will drive large trucks and pick up supplies along the way, to limit the weight they haul and reduce fuel consumption. Since 2010, SDIA volunteers have distributed 46,000 pounds of food and supplies and 4,000 cases of water to disaster victims and cleared debris from more than 1,000 properties.

During the rest of the year, the volunteers support vets and first responders who were injured in the line of duty. Members take them for outdoor adventures, such as hunting trips and scuba diving outings, and sponsor them during the holidays. Watts said many injured veterans and first responders struggle with depression, and bringing them to help on these disaster response missions can change their lives, too.

“What this does, these two or three days, or four days, that we’re in there, it gives them a sense of purpose and of perspective,” Watts explained, because they’re in a dark house, they’re in a dark place, and they want to get their hands on something.

“Most of our Sheep Dogs are military and first responders. They’re defined by what they do, and if they can’t do it any more they lose their identity. And so, this provides them hands-on, ‘I’m going to get my hands dirty, I’m going to help this family, because that’s what I was trained to do.’ And so, the disaster response missions help, not only help the members and volunteers, and the community, it helps those that we serve by getting them off the couch, getting their hands on something. And we see guys that come back, and there’s a whole different look about it, because they’re back doing what they’re supposed to be doing.”

Watts said those who want to help the organization without giving their time may donate cash, which all goes directly to relief efforts.

