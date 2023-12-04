City of Sherwood celebrating 75th anniversary with cleanup event

In celebration of Sherwood's 75th anniversary of, the city will organize and host a citywide cleanup event to help tornado recovery efforts.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SHERWOOD, Ark. — In celebration of the 75th anniversary of Sherwood's incorporation, the city will organize and host a citywide cleanup event.

The city plans to have volunteers report to the City Hall Complex located at 2199 East Kiehl Avenue by 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 22.

The city will be assigning zones needing cleanup in an effort to clear up leftover trees, branches, and debris after about 300 homes were destroyed by recent tornadoes.

"When making plans to celebrate this historic day, many ideas were discussed, but in light of the recent tornado, bringing the city together to help clean up and rebuild, felt like the obvious choice," said Sherwood Mayor Mary Jo Heye-Townsell.

Volunteers have been instructed to dress appropriately and bring gloves.

The Walmart Supercenter in Sherwood will be providing lunch to volunteers at the City Hall Complex.