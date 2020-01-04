LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Electric Ghost, a screen printing company located in the SoMa District in Little Rock, has partnered with Few, a product design company to create t-shirts and tote bags that support hospitality workers.

The design says "love one another and support hospitality workers." Each shirt is $25 and the tote bags are $15 dollars.

“This is another great example of how this community is coming together for those who need it most right now,” said Gabe Holmstrom, Executive Director of the Downtown Little Rock Partnership. “And it’s a cool design!”

The design was created by artist Cody Hudson, also known as Struggle Inc., and is based on a design commissioned by Stock Mfg. Co. and Leisure Activities out of Chicago, which they gave permission to reuse.

The full amount of the proceeds are going to hospitality workers in need.

Click here to purchase.