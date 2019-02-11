Last year, Arkansans donated more than 5,000 sweaters for neighbors in need through Mr. Rogers' Sweater Drive put on by Arkansas Education Television Network (AETN).

Throughout the month of November, donate your new or gently used sweaters to one of any 30 libraries across the state or AETN headquarters.

You can find a list here.

In 1997, Fred Rogers started the Mister Rogers' Neighborhood Sweater Drive as a way to encourage the neighborly spirit. Every winter clothing item collected in the sweater drive this year will be directly donated to those in need through The Salvation Army of Arkansas or local charities.

