LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department's Southwest Substation got a special visit Thursday night from Gloria, of Taquería Gloria.

She stopped by the station and made enough tacos for all the officers working both the day shift and night shift.

"Gloria is an outstanding member of the SW community and we appreciate all she does for the police department and the citizens," LRPD said in a tweet about the event. "Thank you Gloria!"

The department also added: "De policía y los ciudadanos! ¡Muchas gracias Gloria!"

Taquería Gloria is located at 7301 Geyer Springs Rd and is open Monday - Friday from 10 a.m. to 12 a.m.

