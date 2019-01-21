LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Thousands of Arkansans from across the state including churches and families marched to the state capitol today during the 41st Annual March for Life sponsored by Arkansas Right to Life.

Organizers said it was a peaceful and prayerful event to remember the 46th anniversary of the Roe versus Wade Supreme Court decision, that legalized abortion in the United States.

"We support all stage of life but in particular the life of an unborn child. We believe that life begins at conception," June Morgan said, volunteer for Arkansas Right to Life.

Several elected officials attended the event, including Governor Asa Hutchinson, Senator Tom Cotton and Congressman French Hill.