The Faulkner County Sheriff's Office came up with a way for the 3,000 people to take care of their active arrest warrant without fear of jail time while helping those in need.

On Halloween, any of those Faulkner County residents who are listed as having a warrant can show up to the courthouse, see a judge the same day and get a new court day without paying any fines.

The catch is that they must bring a canned food donation.

The sheriff's office, Conway police, and the Faulkner County District Court have teamed up with the Bethlehem House, a nonprofit organization in Conway that serves the homeless population in the area, to make sure the people they help have food on the table this holiday season.

Faulkner County Sheriff's Office On 10/17/2019, Sheriff Tim Ryals and Deputies saturated another sect... ion of Faulkner County; three arrests were made as a result, as well as numerous contacts for other violations.

The sheriff's office held a similar event earlier this year, according to a post on their Facebook page, and they were able to take care of over 200 warrants that day.

They ask for you to contact Faulkner County Warrants at (501) 450-4914 and select option 3 or Conway Police Department Warrants during their business hours at (501) 450-6138 to let them know you will be there in order to make the process smoother.



The city of Conway currently houses 2,000 misdemeanor warrants while Faulkner County Sheriff's Office has around 1300.

A list of Faulkner County warrants can be found on their website.