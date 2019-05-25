Sand bagging efforts did not stop Friday, May 24 in Faulkner County, where many families are in need of them.

A group of strangers helped an elderly couple secure their home from the approaching record-high flood waters.

“They called, and we came to help,” said Morgan Colvert.

“We needed volunteers, and here they are,” said Linda Johnson, the homeowner.

The Arkansas River at Toad Suck is expected to crest at 283.5 feet on Wednesday.

“In a couple days, it’s expected to crest three feet higher than 2016, and if it does, it’ll be in their house, so we are here to help,” said Colvert.

Paul and Linda Johnson made a slim escape from destruction during the 2016 floods.

“God is good. I think he’s going to see us through this,” Linda said.

With a larger threat this time, the couple said they couldn’t prepare on their own.

People of all ages came together to haul sand bags to their home, placing them about 2.5 feet tall around the house.

“Thank God for Christian friends, even though we don’t know them,” Paul said.

A simple, but huge, act of kindness brought the couple to tears as they watched total strangers racing against time.

“There’s people from Lonoke, Beebe, Cabot - there’s people from all over that came out to help,” Colvert said.

Colvert is one of the few volunteers who personally knows the Johnson’s.

“They’ve always taken care of me when I was younger, so now I have the opportunity to return the favor,” he said.

The group didn’t stop until the job was complete.

“This way, maybe the water won’t get in, but we know some houses are going to get flooded and we are praying for them,” Linda said. "We are praying for this whole town; for this whole community.”

If you live in Faulkner County and need sand bags, you can get those at the Office of Emergency Management.