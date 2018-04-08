CONWAY, Ark. (KTHV) – There’s no denying that central Arkansas’ coffee scene is anything but sparse. Most towns surrounding Little Rock are littered with locally-owned shops offering fresh-roasted coffee and unique drinks.

However, Conway’s new THINK Coffee is offering a little more than a delicious cup of joe.

The store, which opened just two days ago on Aug. 1, isn’t your standard coffee shop. The stand is a drive-through operation with a unique mission.

“We come from the Pacific Northwest and they have these little drive-through stands everywhere,” Co-owner John Keith said. “So, it was kind of weird when we came down here and there was only a Starbucks.”

Despite this, John and his wife, Jo, didn’t exactly anticipate becoming business owners.

“I was just driving by and saw this stand for sale and I called John,” Jo said. “I always come up with these ideas and he tries to bring me back down to Earth.”

The stand, which has been a Conway-staple for years, was previously an espresso drive-through until the former owner moved out of town.

Now, THINK Coffee is using it for a similar purpose, with a greater mission. The stand exists to support special needs children and their families, and they plan to do this by donating 10 percent of their gross profits to this cause.

The inspiration comes from the owner’s oldest son, 10-year-old Jacob, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy, ADHD and is on the autism spectrum.

Conway family opens coffee stand with greater purpose

“Just to be able to support other families that are going through the same thing we are,” Jo said. “Or maybe, we understand what you’re going through and it’s hard and it is time-consuming and it is physically and emotionally draining.”

The stand’s mission is clear: to make good coffee and to give back. According to their gofundme page:

"THINK” represents “Therapy IN a Kup”. Many individuals who have special needs require therapy and THINK Coffee strives to connect children and their families to resources that can support their specific situations. Charity is at the core of THINK Coffee, and impacting the city and county in which we exist is the driving principle of the business."

Though they haven’t selected their organizations yet, they’re looking to donate to multiple Conway and Faulkner County-based organizations.

“We are in talks with Community Connections right now,” John said. “Which is an organization here locally, in Conway, but they do a lot of work here in central Arkansas for children with disabilities. So, we’re in contact with them right now trying to figure out what that looks like from a give-back perspective.”

The couple said that more than anything, they want to spread awareness and understanding.

“People fear what they don’t understand,” John said. “And because they don’t understand they don’t know how to interact with them. So, if we can bring awareness/understanding to the community about how to deal with, how to interact with, how to have a conversation with somebody that has a physical or intellectual disability, then I think that is huge.”

Though the stand’s main focus is their charity work (and good coffee) they also have a new-found appreciation for supporting local business.

John admitted that because he worked with corporations for so long, he didn’t really identify or understand the significance of shopping local. However, his new title as business owner gave him a different perspective.

“One of the things we decided really early was local business and really starting to get a passion,” John said. “And man, am I passionate about local business now.”

Blue Sail Coffee, a Conway-based coffee shop, is supplying the stand with their beans, which are fresh-roasted right in town.

THINK is also utilizing local shops for things like t-shirt screening and prints.

Though they opened on Aug. 1, the owners are hosting a grand opening on Friday, Aug. 17 and Saturday, Aug. 18.

“When our grand opening happens, we are going to give back a huge portion of those profits those days,” John said. “In minimum, all the profits from that two-day grand opening that we’ll have will go back to organizations. Specifically, that work with children with disabilities or their families.”

They are located at 2125 Harkrider St. and are open Monday to Saturday from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

© 2018 KTHV