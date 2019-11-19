LITTLE ROCK, Ark — The Harmony Health Clinic's food pantry is scarce. A couple cans of food, a few bags of rice, and a handful of fresh items are all that sits on the shelves.

"Our pantry is dry. You know, other than a little bit of cheddar cheese and rice, you know, in the pantry. We need help," said Harmony Health Clinic Executive Director Justin Wise.

Some of the things they need are food, gloves, socks, hygiene products, paper towels, zip lock bags, and water.

The Watershed Family Resource Center is dealing with similar problems.

"Donations are down all over, but it's especially been a bad year," said Watershed's Fred Hokes.

Watershed not only provides food and clothing throughout the year, but they serve 3,000 Thanksgiving dinners -- something they always need extra help with.

"Bread. We need canned goods, we need turkeys, we need people to help cook," said Hokes. "We need it all. Right now, things are tough and we need a lot of help."

RELATED: Late Thanksgiving sets Salvation Army behind on thousands of bell ringing donations

RELATED: Cold weather sparks need for donations toward those in need this holiday season