LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — Right now, the Salvation Army is down $81,000 in their Red Kettle campaign, and we want to get them back on track.

This Friday, our team will be out ringing bells at Red Kettles. Ashley King, Rob Evans, and Hayden Balgavy will be out, but we also need your help.

The Kettle-Bell fundraiser is about $75,000 short of what it made by this time last year.

Organizers hope new methods to donate will bring that number up.

“’If you give us change, we’ll make change in society,’ but we don’t have that anymore,” Area Commander Capt. Jay Spalding said.

Collecting cash in a cashless society has taken a toll on the Salvation Army’s fundraising efforts.

“A lot of people don’t carry cash anymore. We’re moving out of that in our society. And so this is a way to make sure that we are able to still do donations with people, but making sure we’re giving them the easiest way to do that,” Spalding said.

They now have special signs to help.

If you have Apple Pay or Google Pay, all it takes is holding your phone near the sign.

“It’ll pull up a screen for you to make a donation of 5, 10, 25, or an amount that you suggest,” Spalding said.

If you don’t have those, no problem.

“We have QR code readers on there as well in case you don’t have Apple Pay or Google Pay and it will take you to the same website,” he explained

You can also donate at the Salvation Army’s office on West Markham Street and receive a pin.

“I have a little silver bell. We also have a red kettle. If you come down to our main office and make a donation, we’ll give you one of these so that every time you pass by one of our bell ringers, they’ll say 'thank you so much for your donation that you’ve already made,'” Spalding said.

Leaders hope they’ll raise enough funds by December 24 to help people throughout the year.

“This helps us in our shelter and our feeding program. This helps us in our social services. This will even help us to send kids to camp in the summer,” Spalding said.

To make an online donation, click here.

You can find the Kettle-Bell at 57 locations in Central Arkansas.

Here's a list of some central Arkansas locations where you can come out and donate:

