LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to Be Mighty Little Rock, while many families prepare to spend Thanksgiving with family, some families worry that they will not have enough food to put on the table.

Schools in Little Rock close for a week-long break for Thanksgiving and many kids in our community rely on free breakfast and lunch at school.

Be Mighty Little Rock wants to help parents and caregivers become aware of the different locations around Little Rock with fun activities and food for youth ages 18 and under.

Meal sites offer educational or enrichment activities in addition to meals, which enables children to learn and stay safe when school is out.

The following locations offer meals Monday through Wednesday

Williams Library located at 1800 Chester St. Meals from 12-1 p.m.

Children’s Library and Learning Center located at 4800 W. 10th St. Meals from 2-2:45 p.m.

McMath Library located at 2100 John Barrow Road Meals from 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Rooker Library located at 11 Otter Creek Ct. Meals from 3-3:45 p.m.

Dee Brown Library located at 6325 Baseline Drive Meals from 4-4:30 p.m.

Fletcher Library located at 823 N. Buchanan Street Meals from 2:30-3:30 p.m.

Terry Library located at 2015 Napa Valley Dr. Meals from 4:30-5:30 p.m.

Main Library located at 100 Rock Street Meals on floors three and four from 3:45-4:45 p.m.

Millie Brooks Library located at 13024 AR-365 Wrightsville Meals Monday and Tuesday from 4-5 p.m.

Nixon Library located at 703 W. Main St. Jacksonville Meals from 4-5:30 p.m.

Sanders Library located at 10200 Johnson Dr. Sherwood Meals from 3:30-5 p.m.



The following libraries offer fun activities and meals on Saturdays:

Williams Library Lunch from 12-1 p.m.

Children’s Library and Learning Center 2-2:30 p.m.

Main Library 2-3:30 p.m.



