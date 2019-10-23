WHITE HALL, Ark — Imagine four Arkansan children.

According to the latest numbers, one of those children suffers from food insecurity with their parents not knowing where their next meal will come from.

One church in White Hall is working to keep those children fed over the weekends when they aren't getting meals at schools, and their needs have increased.

It's called the Food for Kids Backpack program, which is part of the Transformation Project at Centennial Fellowship Church.

Kay Lynn Johnston, Director of the Transformation Project, said the program not only gives kids food on the weekends but hope for their future.

"It takes a village to raise a child. I believe it takes a community to alleviate the hunger that our children are facing," she said.

The program proving how a box of ramen, a bag of cereal and a cup of pudding can go a long way.

"Kids sometimes don't know where their meals are going to come from over the weekend when school is out," Johnston said.

She said the church noticed this absence for a necessity in life and that is why the program began three years ago.

Johnston said 10 volunteers from Centennial Fellowship Church put together meal kits for three schools in White Hall; including Moody Elementary, Gandy Elementary and White Hall Middle School, and one in Pine Bluff, Jack Robey Junior High.

Terry Reid is a volunteer for the Transformation Project and a paraprofessional at Jack Robey Junior High.

"I think this is a practical way that we can just love our community by giving something tangible," he said.

The church putting is their care for the community into action by buying, packing up, and distributing food to 90 students every week.

"The need has become even more evident the past couple of years," Kim Gober, a counselor at Moody Elementary, said.

She said 30 of her students are getting this help.

"It helps them know this is a safe place for them to come to every day, and I think that, in turn, helps to create student success," Gober said.

She said the waitlist continues to grow at Moody Elementary which Johnston said is a trend found at all four schools.

"This is about a $15,000 dollar project to just do what we are doing and we know that there is a need," Johnston said.

Reid said the simplest things, like store-bought foods that some of us don't even think twice about buying, can deeply impact the community's youngest generation.

"If there's anything that can explain the word love I think that would be give," he said.

If you would like to donate food you can drop it off at Moody Elementary and Centennial Fellowship Church or you can donate money by going to the Transformation Projects Facebook page.

