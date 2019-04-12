NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — When you think back to Christmas time as a child, you may reminisce on the sound of the fire crackling or the smell of cookies baking in the oven, but that feeling of magic in the air during this time of year, isn't the case for every child.

Sparrow's Promise in Searcy has been giving hope to foster children and their families since 1974.

Andrew Baker, Sparrow's Promise President, said four years ago one wooden tree was built to make a statement. And now, that message is spreading all across the state.

"We are trying to help people see further than they've ever seen before, see greater success than they've known before," he said.

It isn't your typical Christmas tree. Baker said it has a message behind it.

"It's the idea that there is a path and we're all on the path," he said.

Instead of lights and ornaments, it's stacked pieces of wood with one red star.

Baker said choosing to build it with wood was intentional.

"Wood is a natural thing and we want the helping of each other to be something we do naturally," he said.

Baker said the tree topper represents imperfections we all carry.

"We do believe there is beauty in the broken, and in some ways, we're all broken in a way," he said.

Baker said the spiral shape shows the unpredictable track of life.

"It's the idea that there is a path and we're all on the path, but as you succeed, that path usually doesn't get wider, it gets tighter and it gets harder," he said.

Baker said these difficulties are something children in foster care aren't strangers to.

"I don't know one kid in foster care who chose to be there, and they didn't do anything wrong," he said.

Baker said First Security Bank noticed the need to help out "most vulnerable ones among us" and placed these wooden trees in 60 of their branches all across the state.

"Just knowing that people care like that, communicating a message of being a part of that," he said.

Baker said Sparrow's Promise is partnering with organizations throughout Arkansas in hopes of giving these children a Christmas to remember.

"This isn't just about being for kids, this is about being with kids because at the end of the day, we want to see their success," he said.

A spiraled wooden tree that Baker said embodies a voice of mercy, peace, and love.

"When you start talking about children who are in foster care, who have come from very difficult situations, and saying 'hey, we're here with you, we are going to walk with you, we are going to be with you,'" he said.

All of the trees were made by people who are incarcerated.

To donate, you can drop off money or new, unwrapped toys at any First Security Bank near you by Friday, Dec. 6.

You can also find the link to give at restorehopetree.org.

