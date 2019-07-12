LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — We all get caught in the hustle and bustle of holiday shopping.

We tend to count gifts, making sure each kid has the same amount under the tree.

But for one group of people, it's more than the numbers, but the feeling of Christmas instead.

She’s full of life, full of love at 93, but Willie Mae Neely often becomes lonely this time of year.

"All my people are dead, I have a few grandchildren, but you know how they are, they have their own families,” said Neely.

Neely represents one of more than 1,100 seniors in need this holiday season.

"We should give back to these people who have built our communities," said Jennifer Bassett, with Home Instead Senior Care.

Home Instead Senior Care's "Be a Santa To a Senior" program is in full swing.

They hang ornaments with their wish lists on trees at different businesses across Arkansas.

It’s an opportunity to for you to pick one up and be the joy for the seniors that need it most.

"We have elves that go pick up the gifts at the tree locations, and I believe we have more trees than ever before,” said Bassett.

Their wish lists are simple -- filled with things like warm socks, hats, lotion, and toiletries.

"It's nothing big, just something little,” said Bassett.

But for people Like Ms. Neely, a little effort goes a long way during the holidays.

"I don't know what I’d do without it," she said.

You can find a list of participating senior tree locations on the website BeASantaToASenior.com.

Ornaments with bought gifts are due back to their locations by December 13.

