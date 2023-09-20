Arkansas Department of Agriculture approves over $217 million for water, wastewater projects

The approved financial assistance will go towards 16 water and wastewater projects serving more than 622,472 Arkansans.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Wednesday, the Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Natural Resources Commission approved $217,767,302 in financial assistance for 16 water and wastewater projects serving more than 622,472 Arkansans.

According to the Arkansas Department of Agriculture, these projects are as follows:

City of Altheimer , Jefferson County, received a $1,606,172 loan from the Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund to install a new waterline from a new elevated tank. The current customer base for this project is 696.

, Clark County, received a $4,250,000 loan from the Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund to complete all work required to bring the city into compliance with federal requirements. The current customer base for this project is 10,380.

, Little River County, received a $12,510,650 loan from the Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund for water distribution improvements. The current customer base for this project is 4,261.

, Pulaski County, received a $150,000,000 loan from the Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund for the Wilson Water Treatment Plant Renewal and Resiliency Project. The current customer base for this project is 500,000.

, Columbia County, received a $548,825 loan from the Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund to replace existing water meters. The current customer base for this project is 11,562.

, Desha County, received a $154,884 loan from the Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund to install a waterline connecting Dumas and Pickens. The current customer base for this project is 5,238.

, Washington County, received a $3,204,000 loan from the Clean Water State Revolving Loan Fund for a wastewater system rehabilitation project. The current customer base for this project is 1,259.

, Baxter County, received a $7,000,000 loan from the Arkansas Water, Waste Disposal, and Pollution Abatement Facilities General Obligation Bond Fund to replace and upgrade existing wastewater treatment plant equipment. The current customer base for this project is 12,825.

, White County, received a $2,721,045 loan from the Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund to install new water mains along Rocky Point Road. The current customer base is 5,973.

, Greene County, received a $9,482,814 loan from the Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund and a $5,509,500 loan from the Clean Water State Revolving Loan Fund for two projects to improve their water and wastewater treatment plants. The current customer base for these projects is 31,043.

, Pulaski County, received a $8,155,412 loan from the Clean Water State Revolving Loan Fund to improve their wastewater treatment plant. The current customer base for this project is 1,549.

, Miller County, received three loans totaling $8,324,000 from the Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund for three separate projects. The city received a $3,551,000 loan to replace failing mainline pipe, a $1,533,000 loan to replace water mains along East Street, and a $3,240,000 loan to construct and install an elevated storage tank. The current customer base for these projects is 29,387.

, Miller County, received three loans totaling $8,324,000 from the Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund for three separate projects. The city received a $3,551,000 loan to replace failing mainline pipe, a $1,533,000 loan to replace water mains along East Street, and a $3,240,000 loan to construct and install an elevated storage tank. The current customer base for these projects is 29,387. City of Wynne, Cross County, received a $4,300,000 loan from the Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund to complete all work required to bring the city into compliance with federal requirements. The current customer base for this project is 8,299.