ARKANSAS, USA — 4,547 people applied for the coveted Arkansas elk hunting permits in May, but only 23 Arkansanas will receive one.
The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission (AGFC) announced 20 Arkansans were chosen in a random computerized draw and "will have the hunt of a lifetime this fall as they chase elk on public land in The Natural State."
There’s still an opportunity for Arkansans still hoping to get a tag. Three public land tags have been held in reserve for people who enter the 2021 Buffalo River Elk Festival drawing in person. The festival is tentatively scheduled for Sept. 3-4.
“We still want to have a good incentive for people to come to the Buffalo River Elk Festival and see what elk country is all about, but we needed to make sure that the majority of hunters had plenty of time to scout if they were drawn,” Wes Wright, Elk Program coordinator for the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, said. “Winners will need to be onsite during the draw to claim their tag if their name is called.”
RELATED: June 30 deadline for 2021 Arkansas alligator hunting season permit; 33 permits to be issued via draw
Hunters are allowed to choose their weapons and all public land hunts will be held on the Buffalo National River, Gene Rush Wildlife Management Area and Bearcat Hollow Wildlife Management Area.
Hunters are assigned to specific zones within these public lands.
Arkansas 2021 elk hunt permit winners:
Oct. 4-8
Zone 1 Antlerless — Jason Hamlin, Taylor
Zone 2 Antlerless — Grace Williams, Paragould
Zone 3 Antlerless — Scott Rains, Conway
Zone 4 Antlerless — Amanda Kennedy, Oak Grove
Oct. 23-29 Youth Hunt
Zone 2 Either Sex - Kason Lipsmeyer, Bigelow
Oct. 25-29
Zone 1 Either Sex — Jonathan Odonnell, Austin
Zone 1 Antlerless — Joshua Stephenson, Jonesboro
Zone 1 Antlerless — Conner Cagle, Ozark
Zone 2 Antlerless — Greg Kulousek, Little Rock
Zone 2 Antlerless — Meagan Randall, DeWitt
Zone 2 Antlerless — Alan Cowger, El Dorado
Zone 3 Either Sex — Jason Dodson, Bella Vista
Zone 3 Antlerless — Gabe Shrum, Rogers
Zone 3 Antlerless — Daniel McElhannon, Bismarck
Zone 3 Antlerless — James Brigance, Gentry
Zone 4 Either Sex — Otis Feemster, Camden
Zone 4 Antlerless — Jeffery Gilbow, Blytheville
Zone 4 Antlerless — Ricky Ledbetter, Fayetteville
Zone 4 Antlerless — James Stinson, Clarendon
Zone 4 Antlerless — Jessie Ammons, Parks
RELATED: Bentonville angler unknowingly makes one-in-a-million catch on Beaver Lake, takes pictures before releasing
RELATED: Wild turkey declining in Arkansas: AGFC officers alarmed by increase in turkey hunting violations