CRAWFORD COUNTY (KFSM) - Fourteen students from Bentonville West High School were taken to Sparks Medical Center in Fort Smith and Van Buren for minor injuries after two charter buses collided on I-49.

It happened on Monday afternoon, according to the Director of Communications for Bentonville Schools Leslee Wright.

Students with the Bentonville West band were headed to a state marching band contest in Little Rock at War Memorial Stadium on Monday when the crash occurred. The other students not injured in the crash are being bused back to Bentonville West.

The band has withdrawn from this evenings marching band competition at War Memorial Stadium. All parents were notified of the crash. Director of Communications for Bentonville Schools Leslee Wright released the following statement:

“We’ve been in communication with the students and parents affected by this incident to support them however we can. Their safety is our top priority and we’re grateful to police and medics who quickly responded to care for them.”

© KFSM