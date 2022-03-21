AMBER Alert canceled after missing Texas girls found, officials say

Around three hours later, the AMBER Alert, which was issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety, was discontinued.

PAMPA, Texas — Authorities canceled an AMBER Alert after two young children who were reported missing in the Texas Panhandle were found early Monday, officials said.

The children, ages 7 and 2, were last seen 4:30 p.m. Sunday in Pampa, a small town northeast of Amarillo, according to an AMBER Alert issued about 3 a.m. Monday.

Around three hours later, the AMBER Alert, which was issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety, was discontinued, and Texas DPS officials said the children had been found.

The alert had named a 28-year-old man as the suspect, but more information about the case was not released.

Authorities said the missing girls were believed to be "in grave or immediate danger," according to the alert, but more information was not released.