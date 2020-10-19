Veteran holds home invasion suspect at gunpoint until cops arrive

The 72-year-old homeowner, a Vietnam veteran, called 911 when the suspect allegedly broke a window to get into his home in the Poconos.

PARADISE, Paradise Township — Police in the Poconos arrested a home invasion suspect after the homeowner confronted him with a gun.

Troopers arrested Kwesi Skerritt, 38, of the Bronx, New York, on Sunday when they were called to a home in Paradise Township, near Mount Pocono.

The 72-year-old homeowner, a Vietnam veteran, called 911 when Skerritt knocked on his door and then broke a window to get into the kitchen of his home. The victim held Skerritt at gunpoint until troopers arrived.