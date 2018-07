PARAGOULD, Ark. (KTHV) - The Paragould Police Department are searching for 77-year-old Fredea Fay Tomlinson.

She was last seen on Vance St. in Paragould, AR. The apparel that Ms. Tomlison is wearing is unknown.

She is 5 foot, 5 inches, weighing around 150 pounds. She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone having information should contact Paragould Police Department at (870) 236-762.

