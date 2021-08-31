Parents suing Arkansas Children's for 'medical negligence' in death of 14-year-old

The parents are suing Arkansas Children's Hospital for 'medical negligence' after they say their 14-year-old died due to brain injuries following an ATV crash.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An Arkansas family is suing Arkansas Children's Hospital (ACH) and several doctors for "medical negligence" after they claim the hospital did not adequately care for their 14-year-old son who passed away after an ATV crash.

According to the lawsuit, Cedrick Harris Jr. (C.J.) was airlifted to ACH following an ATV crash where his head was pinned beneath it, which resulted in a traumatic brain injury on March 23.

The lawsuit said the care "he received was substandard and utterly appalling."

Lawyers for the family say that notes in ACH's medical records were made to avoid sedating C.J. "too much so that his neurological condition" could be monitored. Despite those notes, C.J. was allegedly given drugs with sedative effects during his stay at the hospital.

His family says that C.J. complained of headaches and nothing was done to "formally assess" why they were happening.

"C.J.'s parents stood by helplessly and watched as their 14-year-old son became a shell of his former self," the lawsuit stated. "C.J. was scared, confused, disoriented and unable to communicate or verbalize his complaints with his parents."

Around 38 hours after his admission, C.J.'s level of care was allegedly downgraded out of the pediatric ICU. The hospital also allegedly marked him as "self-pay" despite the family informing ACH of their insurance.

"Upon information and belief, the incorrect perception that C.J. was uninsured and needed expensive care, along with his background, negatively impacted his treatment at ACH," the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit also alleges that an MRI was delayed for six days despite medical records showing that an MRI would need to be performed.

"By the time the MRI was finally run, it was too late and C.J.'s brain injury had progressed to a point where nothing could be done to intervene," the lawsuit alleged.

Two brain death examinations were completed on him, which reportedly showed a brain death. He was finally pronounced dead on April 2.

At the time of his death, C.J. had already earned a dual athletic scholarship for baseball and football at LSU.

The lawsuit stated that ACH "robbed C.J. of his bright future and now [his] parents will live with the thoughts of what could have been had C.J. survived."