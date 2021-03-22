Park shootings shouldn't be alarming ahead of Spring Break, Little Rock police say

Little Rock police don't want people to be fearful of getting out ahead of the Spring Break week to enjoy themselves.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — Little Rock police don't want people to be fearful of getting out ahead of the Spring Break week to enjoy themselves. Recent shootings in Little Rock parks were isolated and unrelated.

There have been shootings for two consecutive weekends in local parks.

LRPD spokesperson, Mark Edwards says 90% of people who are attacked, assaulted, or targeted in the city know their attackers. A previous relationship contributes to these shooting occurrences.

"And we have no evidence of people arbitrarily walking into buildings and shooting people or shooting people in general. In most cases when we've had incidents like we've had in the parks in the last couple weeks it's been situations where people know each other," said Edwards.

There was a shooting in Murray Park Sunday afternoon.

Last Saturday, a 10-year-old was shot and killed in Boyle Park.

Hersie Woodall lives near MacArthur Park.

He's disabled and uses a scooter to stroll through his local park when the weather's nice. He's never been afraid of anything happening to him but says recent incidents make him aware of others when he's in the park.

"I'm a bit leering. You speak to the people they don't speak back, you know. You look out for yourself. Don't want them sneaking up on you," said Woodall.

He says he knows he'd a vulnerable target, but if he couldn't talk his way out of a situation, his scooter is fast.

"There's some ladies over there in my building. They are afraid to come over here and just walk through here now."

He also understands that recent incidents have been isolated.

Edwards says they'll have patrol at local parks.