Designated parking for truck drivers hopes to each burden

One of Arkansas's busiest shipping lanes is about to get much-needed relief for truck drivers.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Take a drive on any highway.

Semi-trucks are an ever-present constant. However, they need a place to sleep at the end of the day, and finding space isn't easy.

"We try to find a place with open spots, which is hard to do," Truck driver Cat McCoy said. "You have to. There are DOT regulations. Once you reach your limit, you have to stop."

The ones who can't make it to designated resting stops, like the Loves truck station, end up on the shoulders of on-ramps, or the side of the road, which aren't safe alternatives, and the issue is starting to garner attention in Arkansas.

"I think your viewers are probably familiar with seeing trucks parked where they're not supposed to be," Arkansas Trucking Association President Shannon Newton said. "Usually, the driver doesn't want to be there either."

Newton was on hand to watch the ribbon cutting of a new parking lot outside West Memphis. It's a space that'll allow some drivers a more secure spot when stopping for the night.

"This parking lot is going to fill an important role for commercial drivers by providing them with a safe place to rest while continuing to support our supply chain across the country," said Alex Farmer, chairman of the Arkansas State Highway Commission.

It's something McCoy is excited to see. She said she usually parks her truck at the job site, but recognizes the new parking lot's potential impact.