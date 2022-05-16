PAW Patrol Live! brings Broadway-style show to North Little Rock

PAW Patrol Live! is bringing an interactive live show to North Little Rock in late August!

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — PAW Patrol Live! is coming to Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock on Saturday, Aug. 27, and Sunday, Aug. 28.

The live show is an action-packed, music-filled production that Ryder and your favorite pups call "The Great Pirate Adventure."

The Broadway-style performance is an interactive show that encourages audiences to learn pirate catchphrases, dance the pirate boogie, and help the pups follow the treasure map and solve puzzles throughout their mission!

Since its debut in the Fall of 2016, PAW Patrol Live! has been seen by over 4.3 million people in over 40 countries.

Tickets for all four performances are on sale Friday, May 20 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased on the PAW Patrol Live! website or on Ticketmaster.